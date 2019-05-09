Fastenal (FAST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FAST. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $51.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

Shares of Fastenal are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $2,488,187.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,327.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Lewis Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $2,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,887 shares of company stock worth $15,902,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 20.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.