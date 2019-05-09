Farmer Bros (FARM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.11 EPS

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 955,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,957. The stock has a market cap of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 0.15. Farmer Bros has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FARM. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc bought 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $179,117.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 571,592 shares of company stock worth $11,334,446. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmer Bros stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Farmer Bros worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

