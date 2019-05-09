FansTime Market Capitalization Hits $3.44 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. FansTime has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $213,605.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Bit-Z, Gate.io and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00344168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00951175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00148419 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.