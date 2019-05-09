Was sentenced Thursday for swindling New York banks and resorts out behind bars.

Judge Diane Kiesel says that she was”stunned by the depth of this defendant’s deception” in Anna Sorokin’s Legislation in Manhattan country court.

Get alerts:

Sorkin was convicted last month on several counts of theft and grand larceny of solutions, also has since been in custody.

Moments before she was sentenced, Sorokin temporarily addressed the court, stating,”I apologize for all the errors that I made.”

Sorokin travelled by Anna Delvey if she accomplishes financial institutions and Manhattan celebrity circles into believing she had a fortune of roughly $67 million (60 million euros) abroad that could cover her jet-setting way of life, high-end clothes and lavish hotel stays. Even the 28-year-old falsely claimed her father was a diplomat or the oil baron, and falsified bank records and forged her individuality.

She was refused that loan persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she neglected to pay back.

Overall, prosecutors accused of stealing some $275,000, for example a $35,400 invoice she neglected to pay for a plane she chartered to and from the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

She went to great lengths to make sure others paid her manner, even because she had”a cent to her name, as far as we could determine,” prosecutor Catherine McCaw said following Sorokin’s arrest.

However, jurors acquitted her two counts paid trip to Morocco and then stuck her with the 62,000 bill. She has been also found not guilty of one of the very serious charges in the indictment: trying to steal over $1 million.

Manhattan jurors failed to Sorokin of three counts of grand larceny, four counts of theft of services and one count of grand larceny following a monthlong trial which attracted global attention and tabloid headlines.

Her defense attorney, Todd Spodek, argued Sorokin was”buying time” and planned to settle her debts. He said lacked criminal intention and was still an ambitious entrepreneur.