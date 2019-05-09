Faceter Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $5.60. Faceter has a market cap of $740,035.00 and approximately $4,077.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.40 or 0.08322524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001301 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.