Facebook, Inc. (FB) is NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,227 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 7.7% of NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 133,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,611,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $189.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $549.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.58.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $124,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,410,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.29, for a total value of $1,056,549.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,562 shares of company stock valued at $273,016,133 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) is NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s 4th Largest Position” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/facebook-inc-fb-is-nf-trinity-capital-hong-kong-ltds-4th-largest-position.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.