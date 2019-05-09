Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NYSE XOM opened at $76.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $324.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 701.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

