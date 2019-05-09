Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $4,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,029 shares in the company, valued at $58,668,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $87,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,694 shares of company stock worth $12,525,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

