Expeditors International of Washington’s (EXPD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. 64,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,575. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $346,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $340,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,217 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 119,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,974,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 159,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

