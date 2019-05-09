Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,648,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,390,000 after acquiring an additional 261,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,465,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $41,295.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of EXPD opened at $74.43 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

