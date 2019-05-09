Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.27. 1,181,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,575. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $340,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $41,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,217. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/expeditors-international-of-washington-expd-increases-dividend-to-0-50-per-share.html.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.