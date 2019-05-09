Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $100.49 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tanya L. Domier purchased 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,897.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,922 shares of company stock worth $9,384,824. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

