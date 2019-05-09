Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.93 ($35.96).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.95 ($30.17). The company had a trading volume of 834,956 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.