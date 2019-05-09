E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results benefited from higher revenues, decline in expenses and benefit to provision for loan losses. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. Also, E*TRADE’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives along with rising interest rates will likely lead to an improved top-line performance. However, rising costs due to the company's investments in franchise, remain a major concern. Further, intense competition can have an adverse impact on its customer base and consequently on profitability. Nevertheless, the company continues to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,171. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,114.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after purchasing an additional 878,417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,660,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,197,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,038,000 after purchasing an additional 71,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

