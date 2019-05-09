Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $120,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,772,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,234,806,000 after purchasing an additional 633,105 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 559.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 293,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,843,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $163.50 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $615,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,238 shares of company stock worth $1,504,996. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

