Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $94.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.42.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $685,666.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,550 and sold 48,329 shares valued at $2,280,206. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,067,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 479,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 125,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,536,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

