Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Given a $94.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $94.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bartram sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $343,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.73 per share, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,155,550 and have sold 48,329 shares worth $2,280,206. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

