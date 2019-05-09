Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst A. Cohen now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

