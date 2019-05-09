EPAM Systems (EPAM) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $549 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.16 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.19 EPS.

EPAM opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $180.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.73.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

