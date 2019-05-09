Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of ENBL opened at $13.78 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,963 shares in the company, valued at $784,911.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 1,748.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 52,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,729,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,107,000 after acquiring an additional 990,669 shares during the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.