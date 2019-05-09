Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.81

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 72350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 147,982 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,026,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

