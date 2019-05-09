Ecopetrol SA (EC) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Santander raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE:EC opened at $18.07 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.3595 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.