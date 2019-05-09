Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stake Lessened by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $181.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $186.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $26,733,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,458 shares of company stock valued at $52,489,544. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stake Lessened by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/ecolab-inc-ecl-stake-lessened-by-fiduciary-financial-services-of-the-southwest-inc-tx.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.