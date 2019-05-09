Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ecolab by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $178.54. 5,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $186.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

In other Ecolab news, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total transaction of $1,665,144.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $29,064,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.05 per share, for a total transaction of $171,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,874.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,458 shares of company stock worth $52,489,544. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

