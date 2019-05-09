Ebix (EBIX) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Earnings Beat

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.78. Approximately 494,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 318,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $254,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Ebix by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ebix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ebix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

