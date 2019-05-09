eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,454 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,881,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $128,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 884,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136,488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,887 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 170,788 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $541,860.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,054,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock worth $5,837,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,117,375. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

