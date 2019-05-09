Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Spire Inc (SR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 166,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.23. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.74 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Spire’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/eagle-asset-management-inc-takes-position-in-spire-inc-sr.html.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.