Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 94,186 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 515.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 56,326.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $187,507.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,786 shares in the company, valued at $476,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,411 shares of company stock worth $1,075,091 over the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,938.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.00%. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

