DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.50 ($26.16).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

