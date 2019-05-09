Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/duke-energy-corp-duk-shares-bought-by-hengehold-capital-management-llc.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.