Dropbox Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dropbox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $146,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,980 shares of company stock worth $1,778,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

