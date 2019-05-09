Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,688,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,800,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 248,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,409,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,159,000 after acquiring an additional 384,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $121.86. 15,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,201. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.87 and a 12 month high of $126.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

