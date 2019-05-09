Docusign (DOCU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 11,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,280. Docusign has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Docusign had a negative net margin of 60.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%. The company had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $488,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $538,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,678,990.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 474,659 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.