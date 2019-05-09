Dmc Global (BOOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Sidoti set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28. Dmc Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,946.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $812,427.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,895.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,583,257 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

