Dillard’s (DDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dillard’s boasts a robust surprise trend, which has led its shares to outpace the industry year to date. The company has delivered seven straight quarters of sales beat, with positive earnings surprise in five of the last six quarters. Further, the company’s efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities in physical stores and e-commerce bode well. Its strategy of offering fashion-forward and trendy products, acts as a catalyst for attracting more customers. Efforts to boost productivity, enhance domestic operations and develop omni-channel should strengthen customer base. However, significant impacts from markdowns led to top and bottom line decline in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Further, higher markdowns have been weighing on the company’s margins for a while now. Consolidated gross margin reflected greater decline compared with retail operations. Persistence of a soft margins trend may mar results in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Dillard’s and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.45. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $78,238.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

