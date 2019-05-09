Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $43,570.00 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00031464 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001585 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.