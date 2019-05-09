Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.21. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 51,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $444,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.