Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Altus Midstream (ALTM)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 207,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.
In other Altus Midstream news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 552,314 shares of company stock worth $3,466,354 over the last ninety days.
ALTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
