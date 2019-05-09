Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 207,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

In other Altus Midstream news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 552,314 shares of company stock worth $3,466,354 over the last ninety days.

Shares of ALTM opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

ALTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Altus Midstream (ALTM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/deutsche-bank-ag-takes-position-in-altus-midstream-altm.html.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.