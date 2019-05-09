DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.71 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $489,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Markus Boehringer sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $1,387,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

