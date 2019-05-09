Delphi Energy (DEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 122034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEE shares. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Delphi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Delphi Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Delphi Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.
Delphi Energy Company Profile (TSE:DEE)
Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.