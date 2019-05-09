Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.72 ($54.33).

DHER opened at €41.68 ($48.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 12 month high of €52.35 ($60.87).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

