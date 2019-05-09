Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Stake Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

