Dakota Wealth Management Has $288,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,849,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after acquiring an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In other news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $1,720,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $101.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

