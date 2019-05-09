Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,373,000 after acquiring an additional 258,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,016,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 373,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE CLDT opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.69 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

