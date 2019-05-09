CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Boosted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 316.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,914,000 after buying an additional 659,975 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,503.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/cvs-health-corp-cvs-stake-boosted-by-buckley-wealth-management-llc.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.