Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,527 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 966,081 shares of company stock valued at $37,453,375. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

