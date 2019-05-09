Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $46,000 in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,568,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,791,000 after buying an additional 1,791,776 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,650,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,086,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,847,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,356,000 after buying an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 189,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
