Cryptonite (XCN) Price Up 27.2% Over Last Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $352,266.00 and $829.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.02715635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.04482706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.01167053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.01028083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00087894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00898958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00305218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00023595 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

