Creative Planning Has $413,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,377,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,089,000 after acquiring an additional 315,697 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

EXG stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/creative-planning-has-413000-holdings-in-eaton-vance-tax-managed-global-dive-eq-exg.html.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.