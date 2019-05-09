Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,543,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $219.96 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.
In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $346.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
